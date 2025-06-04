CPD Weekly Report, May 25-31

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud complaint, with the suspect still on the premises. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the manager who had witnessed the incident. The manager identified the suspect, identified as a 69-year-old Chelsea woman. Officers were able to locate the stolen merchandise and placed the suspect under arrest. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department, where she was booked and processed for the offense of Retail Fraud and subsequently released. The case will be submitted to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office for warrant review and charge authorization.