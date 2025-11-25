CPD Weekly Report, Nov. 16-22, 2025

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department lobby regarding a walk-in complaint of fraud. The complainant reported that she was the manager of a property in the 100 block of Madison Street. The complainant stated that some of her duties included paying any bills for the property upkeep. The complainant said she had written a check for the service bill and sent the payment via the U.S. Post Office. The complainant stated that sometime between the date the check was mailed, on October 17th and October 30th, the date the check was received by the financial institution, the check had been intercepted, altered, and forged. The complainant stated that the amount on the check was significantly higher than the original amount and the pay to the order section had been changed to a person’s name and not the original business. The case was turned over to the Investigator’s office for further investigation.