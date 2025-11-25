CPD Weekly Report, Nov. 16-22, 2025

|Incident #: 25-4472
|Location: 700 block of S. Main Street
|Date: November 22, 2025
|Time: 7:52 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of S. Main Street regarding an assault and battery complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the suspect, a 22-year-old Munith woman, and the complainant, who was also present. Officers separated the parties and gathered statements regarding what had occurred. The complainant stated the incident had begun as a verbal argument and escalated into a physical altercation, resulting in the complainant being shoved. The case remains open pending submission of the warrant and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine whether charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-4467
|Location: 100 block of Madison Street
|Date: November 22, 2025
|Time: 12:34 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department lobby regarding a walk-in complaint of fraud. The complainant reported that she was the manager of a property in the 100 block of Madison Street. The complainant stated that some of her duties included paying any bills for the property upkeep. The complainant said she had written a check for the service bill and sent the payment via the U.S. Post Office. The complainant stated that sometime between the date the check was mailed, on October 17th and October 30th, the date the check was received by the financial institution, the check had been intercepted, altered, and forged. The complainant stated that the amount on the check was significantly higher than the original amount and the pay to the order section had been changed to a person’s name and not the original business. The case was turned over to the Investigator’s office for further investigation.
|Incident #: 25-4466
|Location: S. Main Street X I-94
|Date: November 22, 2025
|Time: 10:03 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the area of S. Main Street and I-94 for the report of property damage. Upon arrival, the officers made contact with the complainant, who stated that he had parked a vehicle in a parking lot on November 21st at 6:30 am, and when he returned to the vehicle later that day at around 6:00 pm, he noticed that gas appeared to be leaking out from the bottom of the vehicle. Inspection of the vehicle located an approximate ¼’ circular hole that appeared to have been drilled into the gas tank of the vehicle. At the time of the report there was no suspect description available.
|Incident #: 25-4452
|Location: 100 block of Willow Court
|Date: November 20, 2025
|Time: 5:47 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Court for the report of an ongoing noise complaint. The complainant reported that the suspect, reported to be a 34-year-old Chelsea man, was inside the residence and could be heard banging on walls, to the extent that the attached unit’s walls were shaking and the suspect could also be heard yelling. Upon arrival, the officer approached the residence and could hear the suspect yelling loudly. Officers attempted to make contact with the suspect, but after their presence was made known, the loud noise and banging ceased. The officer documented that there has been an extended history of similar complaints dating back to May 2025. The case remains open pending review by the City of Chelsea Prosecuting Attorney’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-4410
|Location: 1100 block of S. Main Street
|Date: November 17, 2025
|Time: 7:10 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of S. Main Street for the report of a larceny complaint. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had discovered that money had been taken out of the tip jar by a customer. The complainant stated that they had become suspicious that money was missing and reviewed video surveillance footage. The complainant reported that the suspect, identified as a 39-year-old Stockbridge woman, could be observed approaching the counter and placing an order; the suspect could then be seen reaching over the counter and taking money out of the jar. The case remains open pending further follow-up and possible warrant submission to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.