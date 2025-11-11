CPD Weekly Report, Nov 2-8, 2025

|Incident #: 25-4179
|Location: 300 block of Jackson Street
|Date: November 5, 2025
|Time: 11:03 am
|INFORMATION: While on duty, the investigator received a phone call from an interested party regarding a subject suspected of violating a court order. The officer met with the complainant at the Chelsea Police Department and gathered additional information regarding the reported incident. The complainant stated that the suspect had reportedly gone to a location in the 300 block of Jackson Street. The officer found that, according to a court order, the suspect, identified as a 65-year-old Adrian man, was prohibited from going to the location in question. Uniformed officers and the investigator responded to the location and determined that the suspect was not on-site at the time; however, an employee of the suspect was located. Officers advised the employee that he was being asked to leave by the property owner and that he was no longer welcome back. The employee was permitted some time to remove some of his items from the location while the officers stood by. The employee was issued a trespass notice, formally advising him that he was not to return to the property. The Investigator made telephone contact with the suspect and gathered his statement about what had taken place. The case remains open pending review by the Courts and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-4250
|Location: 100 block of Willow Court
|Date: November 9, 2025
|Time: 2:51 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 100 block of Willow Court for a noise complaint. The complainant stated that loud yelling could be heard coming from the residence and that this was an ongoing, repeated problem. Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the suspect(s); however, the suspect refused to speak to the officers. The officers made contact with the complainant and gathered their statement on what had been taking place. While on-scene, officers issued a noise ordinance violation to the suspect, and the incident was turned over to the investigator for processing and any additional follow-up.