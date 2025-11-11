CPD Weekly Report, Nov 2-8, 2025

INFORMATION: While on duty, the investigator received a phone call from an interested party regarding a subject suspected of violating a court order. The officer met with the complainant at the Chelsea Police Department and gathered additional information regarding the reported incident. The complainant stated that the suspect had reportedly gone to a location in the 300 block of Jackson Street. The officer found that, according to a court order, the suspect, identified as a 65-year-old Adrian man, was prohibited from going to the location in question. Uniformed officers and the investigator responded to the location and determined that the suspect was not on-site at the time; however, an employee of the suspect was located. Officers advised the employee that he was being asked to leave by the property owner and that he was no longer welcome back. The employee was permitted some time to remove some of his items from the location while the officers stood by. The employee was issued a trespass notice, formally advising him that he was not to return to the property. The Investigator made telephone contact with the suspect and gathered his statement about what had taken place. The case remains open pending review by the Courts and the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office to determine if charges would be authorized.