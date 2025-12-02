CPD Weekly Report, Nov 23-29, 2025

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fraudulent check that had been passed. Upon arrival, the officer met with the manager, and they stated that they had been approached by a co-worker who stated that they suspected that they had been given a check that appeared to be fraudulent. The officer met with the employee who had received the check, and she stated that she had been approached by the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Detroit woman, who stated that she needed to cash a check. The employee stated that she had presented the check through their check verification program and found that the same check number had been made payable to a different payee and had already been cashed. There was reportedly no monetary loss at the time of the report, and the suspect had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The case was turned over to the investigator for any additional follow-up and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.