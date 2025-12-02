CPD Weekly Report, Nov 23-29, 2025

|Incident #: 25-4496
|Location: 100 block of S. Main Street
|Date: November 24, 2025
|Time: 11:06 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department to meet with a complainant related to an assault that had reportedly occurred in the 100 block of S. Main Street. The complainant stated that he had been approached by the male suspect and initially, the suspect grabbed his shoulder, a short time later, as the complainant was leaving the establishment. The suspect came from behind him and grabbed his arm in an “escorting manner” and told the complainant that he “had something for him” and attempted to guide the complainant outside. The complainant stated that he did not recognize the suspect and resisted the suspect’s attempts. The suspect reportedly refused to identify himself and left the area. The case remains open pending further investigation and attempts to identify and speak with the suspect.
|Incident #: 25-4509
|Location: 14000 block of E. Old US 12
|Date: November 25, 2025
|Time: 8:52 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers responded to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a tree on fire, threatening a structure. Upon arrival, officers located the fire and observed a male subject standing near the base of the tree that was burning. Officers called for the subject to come towards the officers for safety reasons and the subject refused. Officers approached the subject and escorted him a safe distance away from the fire. Officers questioned the subject about what had taken place and how the tree had caught fire. The suspect was identified as a 37-year-old Novi man and admitted to setting the tree on fire in a premeditative act. Officers placed the suspect under arrest and transported the subject for a medical evaluation and then transported the suspect to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. Once the suspect was processed for the arrest, he was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending warrant review and authorization by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. The suspect was subsequently arraigned on one count of Arson in the fourth degree and two counts of Resisting/Obstructing/Assaulting a Police Officer.
|Incident #: 25-4563
|Location: 1000 block of S. Main Street
|Date: November 28, 2025
|Time: 4:29 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1000 block of S. Main Street for the report of a fraudulent check that had been passed. Upon arrival, the officer met with the manager, and they stated that they had been approached by a co-worker who stated that they suspected that they had been given a check that appeared to be fraudulent. The officer met with the employee who had received the check, and she stated that she had been approached by the suspect, identified as a 26-year-old Detroit woman, who stated that she needed to cash a check. The employee stated that she had presented the check through their check verification program and found that the same check number had been made payable to a different payee and had already been cashed. There was reportedly no monetary loss at the time of the report, and the suspect had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. The case was turned over to the investigator for any additional follow-up and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-4601
|Location: 100 block of W. Middle Street
|Date: 12/01/2025
|Time: 10:53 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 100 block of W. Middle Street for the report of a retail fraud that was believed to have occurred sometime between Monday, November 24th, and Wednesday, November 26th. The complainant stated that recently it had been discovered that two Santa figurines, both approximately 30” tall had been taken. The complainant stated that there were no signs of forced entry into the building and there was no record of the items being purchased by a patron of the business. At the time of the report there was no further information available on the identity of the suspect(s).