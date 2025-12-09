CPD Weekly Report, Nov 30 – Dec 6

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had taken place earlier in the evening. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that at 4:34 pm the suspect, later identified as a 54-year-old Howell woman, had been observed leaving the premises with merchandise and failing to pay for the items. The complainant stated that he reviewed video surveillance footage of the suspect shopping and concealing items within her backpack and clothing. The complainant stated that the suspect proceeded to pay for some items but did not pay for the items that she had concealed and then left the premises. The complainant stated that he had reviewed additional camera footage of the suspect and found that on November 11, 2025 at 6:38 pm, the suspect was observed on camera committing a similar method of retail fraud. The officer attempted to contact the suspect by telephone but was unsuccessful and received no answer. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.