CPD Weekly Report, Oct 12-18, 2025

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer stopped a vehicle in the 1600 block of S. Main Street for a routine traffic violation. The officer made contact with the driver and two additional occupants inside the vehicle. The officer conducted an investigation related to some driving and traffic law violations that had been discovered. As a result of the violations, the officer requested a tow truck to impound the vehicle. While processing the impound, an inventory search of the vehicle was conducted, and some suspected narcotics and packaging material were discovered in the passenger compartment of the vehicle. The officers on-scene conducted interviews with all of the occupants, and they all denied knowledge of the suspected narcotics. The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 30-year-old Marshall woman, was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department, where she was processed and then released pending laboratory analysis by the Michigan State Police Crime Lab and warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office. While conducting the investigation, one of the passengers, identified as a 31-year-old Westland man, was also placed under arrest for resisting and obstructing a police investigation. The suspect was processed and released pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.