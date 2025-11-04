CPD Weekly Report, Oct 26 – Nov 1

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a trouble with subject complaint resulting in a possible assault and battery. While responding to the call officers had been advised that there had been an altercation between two subjects who had reportedly been doing a child custody exchange. Officers were advised that the parties had been separated and upon arrival found that both parties had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers made contact with witnesses at the scene who stated that they had witnessed the altercation take place. Officers gathered the witness statements first, since none of the involved parties were still on scene. The officers contacted the victim by telephone and gathered his statement about what had taken place during the exchange. The officer identified the suspect as a 23- year-old Stockbridge woman and was able to make contact with her by phone and took her statement as well. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.