CPD Weekly Report, Oct 26 – Nov 1

|Incident #: 25-4029
|Location: 1300 block of Armstrong Drive
|Date: October 27, 2025
|Time: 12:33 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was requested to respond to the Chelsea Police Department for a walk-in fraud report. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that he had recently received a text message about a credit card charge at an electronics retail location. The complainant stated that he confirmed the validity of the message and the details and then contacted his financial institution to attempt to stop the transaction from being completed. The complainant stated that after speaking with the retailer and his financial institution, it was determined that the items had already been purchased and picked up by the suspect(s). The case remains open pending further investigation and follow-up by the officer to obtain potential video surveillance footage of the transaction or any other evidence leading to the identification of the suspect(s).
|Incident #: 25-4101
|Location: 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive
|Date: October 31, 2025
|Time: 4:14 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive for the report of a trouble with subject complaint resulting in a possible assault and battery. While responding to the call officers had been advised that there had been an altercation between two subjects who had reportedly been doing a child custody exchange. Officers were advised that the parties had been separated and upon arrival found that both parties had left the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. Officers made contact with witnesses at the scene who stated that they had witnessed the altercation take place. Officers gathered the witness statements first, since none of the involved parties were still on scene. The officers contacted the victim by telephone and gathered his statement about what had taken place during the exchange. The officer identified the suspect as a 23- year-old Stockbridge woman and was able to make contact with her by phone and took her statement as well. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.