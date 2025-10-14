October 14, 2025

CPD Weekly Report, Oct 5-11

Doug Marrin

ChelseaPublic Safety

CPD Weekly Report, Oct 5-11

Chelsea Police Department Weekly Press Summary

Incident #: 25-3784Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street
Date: October 11, 2025Time: 5:05 pm
INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for a complaint about an attempted passing of counterfeit currency. The complainant reported that a male suspect had reportedly entered the business and attempted to make a purchase with a counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill. The complainant reported that the suspect had left and was currently sitting in a vehicle in a nearby business parking lot. Upon arrival, the officers located and approached the suspect vehicle, occupied by three male subjects. The officers made contact with the suspects, identified as an 18-year-old Inkster man, a 21-year-old Inkster man, and a 26-year-old Inkster man. The officers spoke with the suspects and gathered statements from them and the complainant about what had taken place. The suspects were asked to exit the vehicle and subsequently placed under arrest for possession of counterfeit currency. A search of the vehicle was completed, revealing multiple counterfeit currency bills inside. Further investigation revealed that the suspects had gone to multiple locations throughout the city and were successful in passing the counterfeit bills. The suspects were transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and subsequently transported to the Washtenaw County Jail. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine what charges would be authorized.

