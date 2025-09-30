CPD Weekly Report, Sept. 21-27, 2025

|Incident #: 25-3507
|Location: 700 block of N. Freer Rd.
|Date: September 22, 2025
|Time: 3:54 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to a car vs. pedestrian crash in which the suspect vehicle had reportedly fled the scene. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the victim and witnesses, who described the suspect vehicle as an older model Ford Ranger pickup. Further investigation identified the suspect driver as a 35-year-old Gregory man. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 25-3558
|Location: 700 block of Machnik Dr.
|Date: September 25, 2025
|Time: 11:37 am
|INFORMATION: While on duty, an officer was assigned a complaint of harassing communications by phone. The complainant stated that between September 23rd and September 25th, she had received multiple messages on a telecommunications application that contained derogatory terms, believed to have been made in a manner to degrade and harass the complainant. The suspect was identified as a 45-year-old man from Ann Arbor. The case remains open pending warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s office.
|Incident #: 25-3571
|Location: 1600 block of Commerce Park Dr.
|Date: September 26, 2025
|Time: 11:48 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 1600 block of Commerce Park Drive regarding a reported theft. The complainant stated that on Wednesday, September 24, she left jewelry and miscellaneous clothing items in a room she had been staying in, intending to return at a later date. When she came back on Thursday, September 25, the items were missing. At the time of the report, no suspect information was available. The case was closed pending further investigative leads.
|Incident #: 25-3572
|Location: 700 block of Taylor St.
|Date: September 26, 2025
|Time: 11:48 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department to speak with a complainant about a fraud complaint. The complainant reported that in February 2025, a friend suggested she might be eligible for a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)and encouraged her to apply. She found a website she believed was affiliated with HHS and, over several months, was instructed to send large sums of money to individuals she thought were representatives of the grant program. She later realized these individuals were part of a scam to defraud her. At the time of the report, no suspect information was available, and the case was assigned to an investigator for further follow-up.