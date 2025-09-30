CPD Weekly Report, Sept. 21-27, 2025

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department to speak with a complainant about a fraud complaint. The complainant reported that in February 2025, a friend suggested she might be eligible for a grant from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)and encouraged her to apply. She found a website she believed was affiliated with HHS and, over several months, was instructed to send large sums of money to individuals she thought were representatives of the grant program. She later realized these individuals were part of a scam to defraud her. At the time of the report, no suspect information was available, and the case was assigned to an investigator for further follow-up.