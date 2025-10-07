CPD Weekly Report, Sept 28 – Oct 4

|Incident #: 25-3693
|Location: 1500 block of S. Main Street
|Date: October 4, 2025
|Time: 7:55 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of S. Main Street for a report of an attempt to pass counterfeit currency. Upon arrival, the officers were met by the complainant, who stated that the suspect had placed an order and then attempted to pay with a counterfeit one-hundred-dollar bill. The complainant stated that when the suspect was informed that the currency could not be accepted, the suspect attempted to walk behind the counter. The complainant yelled for him to stop, and the suspect thenproceeded to run out of the establishment. Throughout the investigation, the suspect was identified as a 66-year-old man from Southfield. The case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation.
|Incident #: 25-3683
|Location: 500 block of Heritage Farms Blvd.
|Date: October 4, 2025
|Time: 10:01 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Heritage Farms Blvd. for the report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had been working in the area and had reportedly gotten into a physical altercation with a co-worker. The complainant stated she had been struck, and then the suspect proceeded to put his hands on her throat, eventually taking the complainant to the ground. Witnesses reportedly intervened to break up the altercation, and the parties were separated. The officer made contact with the suspect, identified as a 59-year-old Fenton man, and gathered his statement about what had taken place, as well as statements from the witnesses. After gathering the statements from the involved parties, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect under arrest for Assault with intent to do great bodily harm, as well as possession of a suspected controlled substance. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.
|Incident #: 25-3645
|Location: 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive
|Date: October 1, 2025
|Time: 11:59 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Commerce Park Drive for a report of a domestic assault complaint. Upon arrival, the officers met with the complainant and the suspect in the parking lot of the establishment. The complainant stated that there had been an argument earlier in the night, and the suspect, identified as a 61-year-old Chelsea man, had made statements that he was going to harm the complainant physically. The parties involved were interviewed about what had occurred, and the case was referred to the investigator for further investigation, including warrant submission and review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-3633
|Location: 900 block of S. Main Street
|Date: October 1, 2025
|Time: 7:22 am
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 900 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud that had occurred approximately 20 minutes earlier. The complainant stated that the suspect had entered the establishment, proceeded to take multiple items, and bypassed all the points of sale without paying. The complainant described the suspect as a male subject wearing a black and white flannel shirt, khaki pants, and a dark-colored hat, and reportedly left the area on foot. The case remains open pending further investigation and receipt of the available surveillance footage of the incident.