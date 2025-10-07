CPD Weekly Report, Sept 28 – Oct 4

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was dispatched to the 500 block of Heritage Farms Blvd. for the report of an aggravated assault. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that she had been working in the area and had reportedly gotten into a physical altercation with a co-worker. The complainant stated she had been struck, and then the suspect proceeded to put his hands on her throat, eventually taking the complainant to the ground. Witnesses reportedly intervened to break up the altercation, and the parties were separated. The officer made contact with the suspect, identified as a 59-year-old Fenton man, and gathered his statement about what had taken place, as well as statements from the witnesses. After gathering the statements from the involved parties, the officer determined that there was enough probable cause to place the suspect under arrest for Assault with intent to do great bodily harm, as well as possession of a suspected controlled substance. The suspect was transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing and then transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, where he would be held pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office.