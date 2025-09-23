CPD Weekly Report, September 14-20

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was requested to respond to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department to take a report of fraud. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that he had received multiple phone calls from an unknown number and then received a voicemail from one of the calls in question. The complainant stated that the message was from a male subject claiming to be with the local area Sheriff’s Department. The complainant was directed to call a telephone number to clear up some court fines that were owed, reportedly due to missed court dates. The complainant stated that he had called the number back and been advised that he needed to make an immediate payment in order to pause enforcement on the fines. The complainant stated that he was directed to stay on the phone with the suspect and was told to go and purchase a prepaid Green Dot card. Once the complainant purchased the card, he was directed to provide the activation code on the card. A short time later, the complainant stated that he realized that he had fallen victim to a scam and the person he had been speaking with was not a legitimate law enforcement representative. The case was turned over to the investigator for any further potential follow-up.