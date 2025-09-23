CPD Weekly Report, September 14-20

|Incident #: 25-3472
|Location: 1200 block of S. Main Street
|Date: September 19, 2025
|Time: 6:53 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 1200 block of S. Main Street for the report of a retail fraud in progress. Upon arrival, the officer met with the complainant, who stated that they had witnessed the suspect walking throughout the business and concealing items in his clothing. The suspect reportedly bypassed all points of sale and attempted to leave the store. The complainant made contact with the suspect and had him remain on scene until police arrived. Upon arrival, the officer gathered statements from the parties involved, and the suspect, identified as a 25-year-old Chelsea man, was placed under arrest and transported to the Chelsea Police Department for processing. The case remains open pending warrant review by the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if charges would be authorized.
|Incident #: 25-3451
|Location: 500 block of Fieldstone Circle N
|Date: September 18, 2025
|Time: 1:30 pm
|INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, an officer was requested to respond to the lobby of the Chelsea Police Department to take a report of fraud. Upon arrival, the officer made contact with the complainant, who stated that he had received multiple phone calls from an unknown number and then received a voicemail from one of the calls in question. The complainant stated that the message was from a male subject claiming to be with the local area Sheriff’s Department. The complainant was directed to call a telephone number to clear up some court fines that were owed, reportedly due to missed court dates. The complainant stated that he had called the number back and been advised that he needed to make an immediate payment in order to pause enforcement on the fines. The complainant stated that he was directed to stay on the phone with the suspect and was told to go and purchase a prepaid Green Dot card. Once the complainant purchased the card, he was directed to provide the activation code on the card. A short time later, the complainant stated that he realized that he had fallen victim to a scam and the person he had been speaking with was not a legitimate law enforcement representative. The case was turned over to the investigator for any further potential follow-up.