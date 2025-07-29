CPD Weekly Summary, July 20-26

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the Chelsea Police Department front lobby to make contact with a complainant who had come in to report that his skateboard had been stolen in the 1000 block of S. Main Street. The complainant stated that he had gone inside a retail store and left his skateboard outside the business. The complainant said that shortly after, he exited the building and discovered his skateboard was missing. The complainant spoke with a staff member, and she stated that she witnessed a male subject exit his pickup truck, take the skateboard, and then drive away. The officers made contact with the store, and with some further investigation, the suspect was identified as a 44-year-old male from Wayne, Michigan. Contact was made with the suspect, and he admitted to taking the skateboard; however, the suspect told the officer he had changed his mind and reportedly returned the skateboard to where it had been stolen and placed it under an advertisement sign. The complainant was asked if he wished to pursue criminal charges, and he declined due to the fact that the property had been recovered.