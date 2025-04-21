CPD Weekly Summary

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a burglary alarm at a commercial location. Upon arrival, the officers observed the vestibule doors in the open position. Officers noted that earlier in the evening, the doors had been checked and were observed to have been closed at that time. Further inspection noted that there appeared to be signs of forced entry into the building. A search of the building was conducted and no suspects were found to be on the premises. After conducting a search of the inventory with the keyholder to the property, it was determined that a variety of items had been taken along with cash from the cash register. The scene was photographed and the case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation into the identity of the suspects. The case remains open and under active investigation.
Incident #: 25-1283
Location: 700 block of N. Main Street
Date: April 15, 2025
Time: 12:55 pm
INFORMATION: While on duty, the investigator was assigned a complaint by telephone for identity theft. The complainant came into the Chelsea Police Department and stated they had received items in the mail for a credit card bill. The complainant stated that they did not recognize the bill and, upon further investigation, found that the account had been opened in a fraudulent manner using the complainant’s identity. The account was subsequently requested to be closed as fraudulent at the request of the complainant. There was no suspect information available at the time of the report.