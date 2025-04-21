CPD Weekly Summary

INFORMATION: While on routine patrol, officers were dispatched to the 14000 block of E. Old US 12 for the report of a burglary alarm at a commercial location. Upon arrival, the officers observed the vestibule doors in the open position. Officers noted that earlier in the evening, the doors had been checked and were observed to have been closed at that time. Further inspection noted that there appeared to be signs of forced entry into the building. A search of the building was conducted and no suspects were found to be on the premises. After conducting a search of the inventory with the keyholder to the property, it was determined that a variety of items had been taken along with cash from the cash register. The scene was photographed and the case was turned over to the investigator for further investigation into the identity of the suspects. The case remains open and under active investigation.