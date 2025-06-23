Crash on I-94 in Scio Township Leads to Vehicle Trapped in Wires

A crash on I-94 caused a grass fire and the driver to be transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by Scio Township firefighters.

The crash happened on Monday, June 23. To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Scio Township Assistant Chief/ Fire Marshal Brandon Sears, who managed the incident that afternoon. Sears said at approximately 3:20 p.m., “we received a call for a small grass fire along eastbound 94 east of Zeeb Road.”

“Upon investigation we located a single passenger vehicle that left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it in half and trapping the vehicle in the wires,” Sears said. “This incident also caused wires to break and cross over westbound Jackson Ave.”

Sears said I-94 was closed in both directions along with westbound Jackson Avenue until DTE could arrive. He said DTE was requested to terminate the electrical lines so the fire department could extricate the patient of the vehicle and attempt to reopen the roadways.

Sears said the patient was transported to the local hospital by HVA (Huron Valley Ambulance).

He said as of 5:50 p.m. of that day, the westbound lane of 94 and all of Jackson Ave had been reopened, but traffic was still impacted severely.

Photo of traffic on I-94 during the incident by Chuck Colby