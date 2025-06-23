June 23, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event
Crash on I-94 in Scio Township Leads to Vehicle Trapped in Wires

Lonnie Huhman

DexterPublic Safety

Crash on I-94 in Scio Township Leads to Vehicle Trapped in Wires

A crash on I-94 caused a grass fire and the driver to be transported to the hospital after being extricated from the vehicle by Scio Township firefighters.

The crash happened on Monday, June 23. To learn more, the Sun Times News connected with Scio Township Assistant Chief/ Fire Marshal Brandon Sears, who managed the incident that afternoon. Sears said at approximately 3:20 p.m., “we received a call for a small grass fire along eastbound 94 east of Zeeb Road.”

“Upon investigation we located a single passenger vehicle that left the roadway and struck a power pole, breaking it in half and trapping the vehicle in the wires,” Sears said. “This incident also caused wires to break and cross over westbound Jackson Ave.”

Sears said I-94 was closed in both directions along with westbound Jackson Avenue until DTE could arrive. He said DTE was requested to terminate the electrical lines so the fire department could extricate the patient of the vehicle and attempt to reopen the roadways.

Sears said the patient was transported to the local hospital by HVA (Huron Valley Ambulance).

He said as of 5:50 p.m. of that day, the westbound lane of 94 and all of Jackson Ave had been reopened, but traffic was still impacted severely.

Photo of traffic on I-94 during the incident by Chuck Colby 

crash, I-94, scio township, Scio Township Fire Department

Latest articles

Crash on I-94 in Scio Township Leads to Vehicle Trapped in Wires

Lonnie Huhman

Webster Twp: Board of Trustees Synopsis 6/17/25

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News