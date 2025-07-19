July 19, 2025

CRC Introduces Robot Server for Residents

Sylvia Egerton

Chelsea

Earlier this month, Brio Living Services, also known as Chelsea Retirement Community (CRC), implemented a robot to assist in serving in one of their dining areas, Fireside Grill. The robot is used as a tray that a server will walk alongside.

 “If it’s an assist the people that are working here, I don’t have a problem with it,” resident Janic Makowsky said.

Other residents voiced similar opinions on the potential help the serving robot could offer. Resident of Chelsea Retirement Community Evie Bowers, a former computer programmer, was interested in the robot and decided to experience it for herself. After her waiter placed the food in front of her, she was asked if she’d like water poured for her. Bowers was pleasantly surprised and questioned more about the functionality of the robot.

“While the robot carries the meal, we can observe more and do more things to help the customers,” Bowers said. “The robot’s intended purpose is to free up time for the servers and staff to focus on the personal parts of the job.”

Some residents raised concerns about the finances required to regulate the robot or were afraid of the robot replacing the actual servers and cutting out time for servers to talk with residents.

“A lot of people find it to be totally unnecessary, or they feel that it’s impersonal,” Makowsky said.

In addressing these concerns, management has hired multiple new servers and is pushing for more interaction and hospitality amongst residents since the robot’s introduction. Bowers emphasized how important automated help like this can be to waiters.

“Instead of needing to rush off to the next table to pick things up, they have a chance to look around and see what I might need, and that’s great,” Bowers said.

CRC Introduces Robot Server for Residents

