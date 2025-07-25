July 25, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Creekwood Naturals Turpentine Recall: Child Safety Hazard

Product Recalls

Recalls

Creekwood Naturals Turpentine Recall: Child Safety Hazard

Creekwood Naturals is recalling its 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine bottles due to a significant safety hazard. The bottles lack child-resistant packaging, violating the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, and pose a poisoning risk to children. This recall affects approximately 9,000 units sold across the United States.

The product comes in a clear glass bottle with a brown label featuring “Turpentine” prominently. Sold online through Amazon, Etsy, Ebay, and Creekwood Naturals between June 2023 and May 2025, these bottles were priced between $20 and $40. Although no injuries have been reported, the potential risk warrants immediate attention.

Consumers should immediately secure the bottles away from children and contact Creekwood Naturals for a free replacement child-resistant closure. To receive this, consumers can fill out a form on Creekwood’s website or call their customer service line. The company is based in Corona, California, and is handling inquiries via phone at 877-754-1776 or email at [email protected]. It’s crucial for consumers to stop using the product until a replacement cap is obtained.

 

Link to original recall.

Latest articles

Creekwood Naturals Turpentine Recall: Child Safety Hazard

Product Recalls

Recall Alert: Minecraft Light-Up Slap Bracelets Hazard

Product Recalls

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News