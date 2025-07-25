Creekwood Naturals Turpentine Recall: Child Safety Hazard

Creekwood Naturals is recalling its 100% Natural Pure Gum Spirits of Turpentine bottles due to a significant safety hazard. The bottles lack child-resistant packaging, violating the Poison Prevention Packaging Act, and pose a poisoning risk to children. This recall affects approximately 9,000 units sold across the United States.

The product comes in a clear glass bottle with a brown label featuring “Turpentine” prominently. Sold online through Amazon, Etsy, Ebay, and Creekwood Naturals between June 2023 and May 2025, these bottles were priced between $20 and $40. Although no injuries have been reported, the potential risk warrants immediate attention.

Consumers should immediately secure the bottles away from children and contact Creekwood Naturals for a free replacement child-resistant closure. To receive this, consumers can fill out a form on Creekwood’s website or call their customer service line. The company is based in Corona, California, and is handling inquiries via phone at 877-754-1776 or email at [email protected]. It’s crucial for consumers to stop using the product until a replacement cap is obtained.

Link to original recall.