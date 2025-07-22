July 22, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Critical Recall: Above-Ground Pools Pose Drowning Risk

Product Recalls

MichiganPublic SafetyRecalls

Critical Recall: Above-Ground Pools Pose Drowning Risk

A recent recall of above-ground pools highlights a critical safety issue for consumers nationwide. Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup have recalled approximately 5 million pools, measuring 48 inches and taller, due to a drowning hazard posed by their design. The compression straps on these pools, which wrap around the exterior support poles, can create footholds that children might use to climb into the pools, putting them at risk of drowning.

The recall impacts pools sold since 2002, including popular models like Bestway’s Power Steel and Intex’s Metal Frame Pools. Tragically, nine children aged 22 months to 3 years have drowned after accessing these pools via the compression strap footholds. These incidents have been reported across several states, including Michigan.

Consumers who own these pools should contact the manufacturers for a free repair kit, which includes a safety rope to replace the compression strap. Until the repair is completed, it is crucial to ensure that children cannot access the pool unsupervised, or consider draining the pool temporarily.

For assistance, consumers can reach Bestway, Intex, or Polygroup through their customer service lines or websites. Immediate action is imperative to prevent further tragedies.

Image 2: Example of child using the compression strap to stand on above-ground pool, illustrating the hazard involved.
Image 3: Examples of recalled above-ground pools with arrows showing the compression strap running externally on the outside and over the vertical support legs.




















Link to original recall.

Latest articles

Colburn’s Departure Formalized in Agreement with City of Chelsea

Doug Marrin

Critical Recall: Above-Ground Pools Pose Drowning Risk

Product Recalls

Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing
Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News