Critical Recall: Above-Ground Pools Pose Drowning Risk

A recent recall of above-ground pools highlights a critical safety issue for consumers nationwide. Bestway, Intex, and Polygroup have recalled approximately 5 million pools, measuring 48 inches and taller, due to a drowning hazard posed by their design. The compression straps on these pools, which wrap around the exterior support poles, can create footholds that children might use to climb into the pools, putting them at risk of drowning.

The recall impacts pools sold since 2002, including popular models like Bestway’s Power Steel and Intex’s Metal Frame Pools. Tragically, nine children aged 22 months to 3 years have drowned after accessing these pools via the compression strap footholds. These incidents have been reported across several states, including Michigan.

Consumers who own these pools should contact the manufacturers for a free repair kit, which includes a safety rope to replace the compression strap. Until the repair is completed, it is crucial to ensure that children cannot access the pool unsupervised, or consider draining the pool temporarily.

For assistance, consumers can reach Bestway, Intex, or Polygroup through their customer service lines or websites. Immediate action is imperative to prevent further tragedies.









































Link to original recall.