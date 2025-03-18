Croswell Opera House Delights Kids with The Cat in the Hat

The Croswell Opera House brought laughter and excitement to young audiences with a lively performance of The Cat in the Hat, featuring energetic antics, colorful costumes, and a packed house of delighted children.

Photo: (L-R): Joan Hiatt as the Cat, Mazyn Maybee as Girl, Zaerk Devlin as Boy are pictured in recent Croswell Opera House production of The Cat In The Hat. Photo by Ashley Sayles

The Croswell Opera House in Adrian, Michigan, turns 159 on Wednesday, March 19th, and has been entertaining audiences of all ages for decades.

The Croswell unveiled Dr. Suess’ The Cat In The Hat this last weekend, another example how The Croswell is a real-life example of how it really does take a village to survive. Like other local theatres, The Croswell plans their season of musicals and other performances with the intent of providing entertainment for all ages.

The Cat in The Hat was designed to entertain young children, along with their parents and grandparents. There were a few of us old-timers in the audience, which raised the average age of the audience to around ten. The set was simple and easily moved. The costumes were colorful. The music was carefully coordinated with the actions of the cast. And the young audience delighted in the sight gags. An uncomplicated design by Croswell standards, but it worked fine with the kids.

The Croswell Opera House is an integral part of the community. With the Cat in The Hat, there were over 2,600 students who watched daytime performances. There were students from schools in Fulton, Lenawee, Monroe and Washtenaw counties who were hosted by the Croswell. Croswell Artistic Director Jere Righter said, “It was such a delight to host over 2,600 kids and hear them laugh and giggle.” Righter said having the kids come to Croswell is a cooperative arrangement Croswell has with the various school systems.

Jonah Hiatt starred as The Cat. He frolicked all over the stage, in search of having fun. Hiatt was nimble as he contorted his body in different directions, to the giggles of the kids watching. Hiatt, joined by Zarek Devlin as Boy and Mazyn Maybee as Sally, were all over the stage in search of fun on a rainy day. Their antics were funny, well-choreographed and had the kids squealing and laughing.

Jen Letherer played the poor fish, who became a constant prop for The Cat to bounce, balance, and toss in the pursuit of fun, as well as the angst of The Fish. Things really started to get disrupted when “The Box” got opened and Thing #1 (Adrienne Clair) and Thing #2 (Marleigh Cook) fly a kite in the house and wreak havoc in search of fun.

The cast is rounded out by the Narrator, played by Mitchell Laroy, Llillian Salenbien as Kitten #1, and Marleigh Cook as Kitten #2. Veteran actress Pat Bogusz provides the voice of the mother who comes home after the day of fun, who asks The Boy and The Girl, what did you do today?

Upcoming at the Croswell is the Jimmy Buffet tribute concert on April 5th & 6th. The Broadway season kicks off on May 9 – 18 with Anastasia, La Cage Aux Folles June 13th – 22nd.

Bring It On! is July 11th – 20th, followed by Annie August 8th – 17th, then the dramatic Parade September 12th – 21st. The Croswell 2025 season concludes with Bonnie & Clyde October 17th – 26th, then Cinderella November 21st – December 7th.