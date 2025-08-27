Croswell Opera House Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical “Parade”

The Croswell Opera House will present the Tony Award-winning musical “Parade” from Sept. 12-21.

Based on a true story, “Parade”follows a young Jewish couple, Leo and Lucille Frank, as they navigate life in 1913 Georgia. When Leo is accused of murdering a young girl, the couple must face prejudice, scrutiny, and injustice head on. Set against the backdrop of the annual Confederate Memorial Day parade, the musical highlights the deep-seated racism and antisemitism prevalent in the South at that time. Through it all, Leo and Lucille must confront issues with faith, devotion to each other, and love amidst adversity.

“Parade” debuted in 1998 and was brought back to Broadway in 2023, winning the Tony for Best Revival of a Musical. Called “riveting” and “gloriously hopeful” by critics, “Parade” has been the recipient of numerous critical acclaims and accolades.

Directed by Michael Yuen, with choreography by Sabriyah Davis and music direction by Todd Schreiber, “Parade” features Matthew Porter of Adrian as Leo Frank and Kristin Kukic of Perrysburg, Ohio, as Lucille Frank. Nickolas Brown of Monroe plays Jim Conley, a man who gives the central testimony in the trial. Hallie Yuen of Adrian plays Mary Phagan, the young girl who becomes the victim of an unfathomable crime. Riley Bollock of South Lyon plays Frankie Epps, a friend of Mary who also is called on as a witness.

Rounding out the cast are Nate Adams, Cassidy Giddens, Christopher Harlan, Kylie McElrath, Love Ruddell, CaSaundra Taulton, and Aaron Treadway of Adrian; Jared Hoffert, Julia Hoffert, and Sarah Hoffert, of Ann Arbor; Bob Eccles and A.J. Landingham of Carleton; Jordan Marquez of Dundee; Carolyn Mohler and Maria Portaro-Mohler of Lambertville; Jess Dougherty of Monroe; Ella Flumignan of Onsted; Eva Suchora of Ottawa Lake; Walter Book of Petersburg; Abby Dotz and Abigail Lipsitz of Saline; Oden Berthelsen of Tecumseh; Jeffrey King and Steven Kiss of Temperance; Leah Fox of Ypsilanti; Joshua Egnatuk of Bowling Green, Ohio; Madeline Stewart and Hobbes Treynor of Holland, Ohio; Ebone Waweru of Maumee, Ohio; and Bradley Baker, Will DuPuis, and Grace Wipfli of Toledo, Ohio.

Show Dates:

Friday, Sept. 12 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 14 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept.18 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 20 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 21 at 2:30 p.m

Tickets range from $26 to $46 for adults and $16-$26 for students and can be purchased online at www.croswell.org/parade or by calling (517) 264-7469. Tickets are also available for purchase in person during box office hours.

The Croswell reminds patrons that it will never sell tickets for more than the advertised price, so any website selling tickets for a higher price is a scam.