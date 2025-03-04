Croswell Rocks a Full House with 70s Concert

The Croswell Opera House, Michigan’s oldest theatre, presented a sold-out 70s Tribute concert on Saturday evening featuring the band Not Fast Enuff. The band, featuring Melissa Toth and Michael Barlow on vocals, Michael Toth on percussion, Chad Singleton on bass and Scott Williams on lead guitar, entertained the crowd for over two hours.

The band kicked the evening off playing the Wild Cherry song “Play That Funky Music White Boy,” followed by the Eagles’ “Take It Easy” and Fleetwood Mac. Barlow and Toth combined to sing “Boys Are Back In Town” by Thin Lizzy and the crowd rushed to the stage to dance. And they remained dancing for the rest of the night.

The Croswell anticipated dancing by creating a “party bus” section in the crowd. People who knew they wanted to dance could choose to dance in the party bus section. This reporter was seated in the front row of the party bus section and was surrounded by dancers of all ages for the rest of the performance.

Brenda M. 70 and Chris K. 62, both from Ohio, were on a girl’s night out and danced the night away. They never stopped. And the smiles never left their face. When asked if they had consumed alcohol before the concert, Brenda said “I don’t need alcohol. This is how I act when I listen to music. And I just love to dance.”

Brenda and Chris were not alone. People crowded to the front and filled the left/left-center aisles. Arms were flying into the air; hands were clapping and feet were dancing. At one point Melissa Toth went to party bus section and danced with the audience while the band went crazy playing a KISS song.

Not Fast Enuff shared two special moments with their audience. Barlow gave a brilliant rendition of the Queen song “Somebody To Love.” Dancers increased, and those not dancing turned on their phone flashlights and waved in perfect harmony as Barlow sang. What a special moment.

If you were asked, could you guess what song produced the most raucous moments with the audience? Probably not too hard to guess. What 1970s song could get people out of their seats to join a sing-along song?

The answer is four letters. Y-M-C-A.

Melissa Toth and Michael Barlow singing YMCA. Photo by Steve Sheldon

Brenda and Chris went dancing up the center aisle and were leading a small train behind them. At one point, their line was 25 people long. Croswell security had to steer the dancers away from the light/sound board. But with Not Fast Enuff playing and the audience singing, it was party time in downtown Adrian.

Melissa asked the crowd, “Does anyone here like ABBA?” She got a sustained roar in response. And in the next moment, the theatre was filled with Dancing Queens.

The Croswell will feature a Jimmy Buffet Tribute concert on April 5th & 6th. Tickets are on sale now. If you are looking for an evening full of entertainment, and a little dancing, give the Croswell’s Tribute concerts a shot. You will not be disappointed.