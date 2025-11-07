Croswell’s 2025 Broadway Season concludes with ‘Rodger’s and Hammerstein’s Cinderella’

The Croswell Opera House concludes their 2025 Broadway Season with the musical “Cinderella.”

This contemporary take on the classic tale features new characters and an unforgettable score from Rodgers and Hammerstein. Originally presented on television in 1957 starring Julie Andrews, the Rodgers and Hammerstein adaptation of “Cinderella” was remade in 1965 for Lesley Ann Warren and in 1997 for Brandy and Whitney Houston. The original Broadway production opened in 2013 and starred Laura Osnes, Santino Fontana, Victoria Clark, and Harriet Harris.

The director of “Cinderella” is Ron Baumanis, with assistant direction and choreography by Sarah Nowak. The music director is Ray Novak and the vocal director is Kristen Clark.

The role of Ella (Cinderella) is played by Ally Szymanski of Adrian while her stepmother, Madame, is played by Kelly Frailly of Perrysburg, Ohio. The role of Prince Topher is played by Jared Freeman of Perrysburg, Ohio. Angela Hench of Ann Arbor plays the role of Marie who becomes Ella’s fairy godmother. The stepsisters, Gabrielle and Charlotte, are played by Lily Gechter of Ypsilanti and Sara Long of Ann Arbor.

Jean-Michael, a poor revolutionary in love with Gabrielle, is played by Jonah Hiatt of Palmyra. Sebastian, the Prince’s Lord Chancellor, is played by Stephen Kiersey of Adrian. Lord Pinkleton, Sebastian’s second in command, is portrayed by Joshua Egnatuk of Bowling Green, Ohio.

Rounding out the cast are Zoelle Blackmon, Kylie Bushman, Derrick McCullough, Shannah Mutatu, Ashlee Pelham, Madelyn Stanley, and Briella York all of Adrian; Renyuan Zhang of Ann Arbor; Mitchell LaRoy of Blissfield; A.J. Landingham of Carleton; Austin Petrie of Cement City; Lucas Durling of Hudson; Serenity Sanders-Gerrild of Jackson; Walter Book, Abigail Johnson and Timothy Johnson of Petersburg; Dylan Cunnigham of Tecumseh; Maddie Burnham of Maumee, Ohio; and Jocelyn Villagomez of Sylvania, Ohio.

“Cinderella” opens on November 21. The first weekend will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The second weekend will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The third weekend will have performances on Thursday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $26 to $46 for adults and $16 to $26 for students and may be ordered online at croswell.org or by calling 517-264-7469.

The Croswell reminds patrons that it will never sell tickets for more than the advertised price, so any website offering tickets for a higher price is a scam.