Croswell’s 2025 Broadway Season Continues with ‘Bonnie & Clyde’

The Croswell Opera House will present “Bonnie & Clyde” from October 17-October 26, 2025.

This cult-favorite Broadway musical retells the unbelievable true story of America’s most infamous couple, Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow, the ill-fated lovers and outlaws whose story has been legendary since they achieved folk hero status during the Great Depression.

Bonnie and Clyde led the Barrow Gang on a crime spree across the Midwest and West. While their story was sensationalized and romanticized by the media, their tale is one of hard crime, violence, and narrow escapes until they ultimately met their demise in 1934. The pair became early media figures and their story was amplified even higher into fandom with the release of the movie ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ in 1967. The movie, directed by Arthur Penn and starring Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty, offered the opportunity for Blanche Barrow, the only surviving member of the Barrow Gang, to consult.

The director and choreographer of “Bonnie & Clyde” is Deb Calabrese and the music director is David Rains.

The role of Bonnie Parker is played by Emma Skaggs of Perrysburg, Ohio, and the role of Clyde Barrow is played by Kevin Ludwig (UM SMTD) of Monclova, Ohio. Buck Barrow, Clyde’s brother and fellow Barrow Gang member is played by Maxwell Lam of Adrian while Blanche Barrow, Buck’s wife, is played by Nicole Merchant (MSU MT) of East Lansing. Young Bonnie is played by Colbie Baer of Adrian while young Clyde is played by Zarek Devlin of Adrian.

Filling out the cast are Raymond Collins, Meg Lam, Derrick McCullough, and Bryan Shane of Adrian; James Fischer and Stephanie Walters of Ann Arbor; Matthew Herr of Britton; Michael Cicirelli of Jackson; Debra Nichols and Mary Rumman of Milan; Walter Book of Petersburg; Eryn Gerweck and Jeffrey King of Temperance; Dean Ludwig of Monclova, Ohio; Yasmeen Perrin of Oregon, Ohio; Lydia Schafer of Ottawa Hills, Ohio; Alan Jimenez of Perrysburg, Ohio; Ciara Lieberman of Sylvania, Ohio; Ekaterina Helpman of Toledo, Ohio.

“Bonnie & Clyde” opens on October 17. Also available on October 17 is the Bonnie & Clyde Suite Experience dinner which can be added to your ticket. The first weekend will have performances on Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m. The second weekend will have performances on Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets range from $26 to $46 for adults and $16 to $26 for students and may be ordered online at croswell.org or by calling 517-264-7469.

The Croswell reminds patrons that it will never sell tickets for more than the advertised price, so any website offering tickets for a higher price is a scam.

Please note that this show contains mature content.

Dates and times:

Friday, October 17 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 18 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 19 at 2:30 p.m.

Thursday, October 23 at 7:30 p.m.

Friday, October 24 at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, October 25 at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, October 26 at 2:30 p.m.