Croswell’s “Cinderella” Delivers A Magical Happy Ending

By Steven Sheldon & Warner Sheldon

(Warner Sheldon is my 9-year old grandson who wanted to help write this review. After watching Spongebob – The Musical at AA Pioneer High School he asked, “grandpa, will you take me to more musicals with you? This is his first review. His comments are in italics.)

The Croswell concludes a remarkable season by taking the magic of the silver screen and recreating it on the stage. From the moment you enter the theatre, you see Cinderella spelled out on the curtain. As the lights go dark, the word disappears amidst stardust. Stage lights come up and you are immersed in the magical world that director Ron Baumanis created in this marvelous production.

When you think of Cinderella, you think of the iconic duo of Rodgers & Hammerstein. The script and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein and music by Richard Rogers. There is nothing to not love about this production. The singing is A+. The choreography is A+. The orchestra, under the direction of Raymond Novak, is A++. The set is A+. Costumes are A+. Some costume changes are guaranteed to take your breath away. Some of the costume changes happen so fast. You’re not sure if you saw what you thought you saw.

Choreographer Sarah Nowak’s “Waltz To The Ball” is the highlight of this show. All of the dancing was so good. Their timing was right on.

Ally Szymanski plays the lead role of Cinderella. Dressed in rags, she radiates beauty. When she sings, hearts melt. She is the girl next door every guy wished he had. Szymanski brings a refreshing innocence to the role. Her voice is angelic. Everything about her is genuine. When she is on stage, all eyes are on her. The more she is debased by her stepmother, played by Kelly Frailly, the more she is loved. Even though the audience knows the story, you can’t help but root for this Cinderella. She is that lovable. Cinderella was really pretty and she sang pretty too. Her stepmother was really mean to her.

Jared Freeman (Topher) and Ally Szymanski (Cinderella). Photo by Lad Strayer and Ashlee Sayles.

Jared Freeman, playing Topher, grows and matures before our eyes. He is a gentleman. He looked like a prince. As he grows into his royal role, he is “managed” by the devious Sebastian, played by Stephen Kiersey. When Topher finally meets Cinderella, at the stroke of midnight as she prepares to run away, she tells Topher that his people are having their lands stolen and they need his help. From that moment on, you watch this young prince mature. Sometimes that is what love will do.

Kelly Frailly as Madame, Cinderella’s stepmother. Photo by Lad Strayer and Ashlee Sayles.

Sarah Nowak choreographed the show. Her staging of “Waltz For A Ball” was breathtaking. That number might be the most beautifully choreographed dance of the entire season. As couples danced, the ladies’ skirts swirled in perfect unison. Every step, every gesture was magical. Watching that dance, it was easy to think you were in the theatre district in NYC and not Adrian.

Jonah Hiatt as Jean-Michel, the voice of truth. Photo by Lad Strayer Ashlee Sayles.

Cinderella’s stepsisters added humor and angst. Charlotte and Gabrielle, portrayed by Sarah Long and Lily Gretcher, were over-bearing and rude. The audience watches Gabrielle soften as her love for Jean-Michel (played by Jonah Hiatt) blossoms. The stepsisters were mean to Cinderella but they were good singers and dancers.

(L-R) Sara Long, Ally Szymanski & Lily Gechter (Cinderella & her stepsisters). Photo by Lad Strayer and Ashlee Sayles.

And who doesn’t want a fairy godmother. If I could choose, I would pick Marie, played so brilliantly by Angela Hench. From crazy lady to fairy godmother, she was delightful. Watching her sing while floating high above the Croswell stage was a hit. My favorite part of the show was watching the fairy godmother fly. She just soared so high. I loved that. Her soprano voice soared even higher when she was elevated. She entered stage right and exited stage left. It was spellbinding. Every character in director Baumanis’ world serves to move the story forward. Puppets added a nice touch. Jim Hensen would be proud.

Angela Hench as Crazy Lady & Marie, the Fairy Godmother. Photo by Lad Strayer and Ashlee Sayles.

I loved watching the fairy godmother fly around the stage. The horses were funny and so were the puppets. My favorite line of the whole play was when she said “6 – 7, while juggling her hands. Turn the “6 or 7 mice” into a carriage and horses. That was awesome. (I learned 6 – 7 is a kid expression, unknown to most adults.)

The drama in today’s world has many looking for an escape. Croswell has Escaped to Margaritaville, romped in Bikini Bottom and flew in London with Mary Poppins. Cinderella provided yet another wonderful, delightful escape and is the perfect kickoff to your holidays. I thought it was so neat that they included an actor in a wheelchair in the cast and he got to perform on the stage. That was special.

Baumanis’ Cinderella is hopeful. And hope is such a powerful word. It is visually beautiful. The music is soothing. Everything about this production exudes kindness at a time when kindness is so needed. And it is guaranteed to take you to a magical place that you won’t want to leave. I am going back to feel that something special all over again.

Cinderella runs through Sunday, 12/7. Tickets can be purchased by calling (517) 264-7469 or online at www.croswell.org. Matinee performances are selling fast so you are encouraged to get your tickets soon.