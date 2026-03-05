Crowd Fills Chelsea Depot for Evening with Local Author

As a train roared past outside the historic Depot, about 50 people sat listening intently Monday evening to acclaimed Michigan novelist Loren D. Estleman during a program hosted by the Chelsea Area Historical Society.

Organizers brought out extra chairs as the room filled beyond expectations for the March 2 First Mondays event.

A graduate of Dexter High School, Estleman began his career as a journalist, including the Chelsea Standard, in southeast Michigan before turning to fiction. He has since written more than 80 novels spanning crime, mystery and historical fiction, including the long-running Amos Walker series, which follows a Detroit private investigator navigating the city’s evolving landscape.

During the discussion, Estleman spoke about the balance required in writing crime fiction.

“The challenge,” he said, “is making the detective smarter than the murderer but not smarter than the reader.”

He said readers expect to be surprised, but they also want the solution to feel fair.

“You have to respect the reader,” he said. “If you cheat, they’ll know.”

Estleman signs a book for an attendee following his presentation at the Chelsea Depot. Photo by Heather Finch

Throughout the evening, Estleman reflected on his decades-long career, the research that informs his historical novels and the discipline required to produce dozens of books. He answered questions from attendees about publishing, character development and the evolution of the genre.

Following the presentation, attendees lined up to have books signed. Local independent bookstore Serendipity Books partnered in the event, offering titles for purchase.

The Chelsea Area Historical Society continues to host its First Mondays programs throughout the year at the Depot, 125 Jackson St., highlighting local history, culture and creative voices.

Featured photo: Loren D. Estleman speaks during a First Mondays program hosted by the Chelsea Area Historical Society at the Chelsea Depot on March 2. Photo by Heather Finch