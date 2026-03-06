CSB Hosts Free Evening for Teen Financial Literacy

In collaboration with Chelsea District Library, Chelsea State Bank (CSB) aims to promoting financial literacy within Chelsea and the surrounding communities through the upcoming Teen Money Mojo event, scheduled for Wed., March 25, 2026, at the library.

“Financial literacy is a crucial element, tied to the success of one’s growth during and after high school,” said Joanne Rau, President and CEO of Chelsea State Bank. “We must educate today’s young adults about the importance of understanding personal finance, to provide a foundation of effective use of budgeting, saving, investing, and borrowing. Financially literate individuals have better financial habits, creating financial independence by setting and achieving realistic goals. The earlier one starts, the more successful their financial future.”

The facilitators are alumni of Chelesa Schools, having graduated in the past few years, and have since pursued careers in finance.

“We firmly believe that the teens will relate to and engage effectively with this group of facilitators,” Rau said.

This complimentary event will take place in the McKune Room at the library on Wed., March 25, 2026, from 6 – 7:30 pm. Individuals should register through the library’s website: https://chelseadistrictlibrary.libnet.info/event/15351482.

“At Chelsea District Library we strive to provide enriching and educational events and activities for our community’s teens,” said Shannon Powers, Head of Information Services, Chelsea District Library. “We’re so lucky to have staff from the Chelsea State Bank who will give their time and expertise to help Chelsea’s youth grow into well-rounded adults. Thanks to Chelsea State Bank, we can welcome all young adults in grades 6 through 12 to learn the basics of finance at no charge. Who knows, maybe one of our attendees will be a future staff member at the Bank!”

