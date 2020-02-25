Advertisement





| 30 sec read | by Sean Dalton |

After a decision by the Chelsea School District Board of Education school will be in session earlier than it has been in previous years.

The 2020-2021 school year will officially begin on August 24 this year giving students a little more time to settle into a new school year while mourning summer’s passing before the Labor Day holiday.

In other actions by the CSD Board of Education, district officials formally approved the continuation of limited school of choice open enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.

Advertisement

Since opening the district to limited school of choice enrollment two years ago, a cap of 25 students has been in place to limit the number of non-resident students in the district.

In previous statements by Superintendent Julie Helber, the district has room for the foreseeable future for these additional students, as local property developments that are in the works are still a ways off from being complete and housing new families in the area.

The 25-student cap will remain in place this year as well.

No mention of exactly when the enrollment period will open. School districts don’t typically advertise school of choice application periods in advance as applicants typically far outnumber the amount of available spaces.

Last year the enrollment period was held in the spring and applicants were chosen based on a lottery system.

The school board also formally accepted the $2,200 donation from Project Chelsea to pay off outstanding student lunch debt at North Creek.