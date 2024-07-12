Culver’s of Chelsea Celebrates Chain’s 40th Birthday With a Day of Giving on July 18 

10% of sales from 5pm to 8pm will benefit the TimberTown Reimagined Project

Community News

Culver’s is officially turning 40 years old on July 18—and to celebrate, the Culver’s of Chelsea is hosting a day of giving to benefit a deserving organization in the community. On Thursday, July 18th – ten percent of all sales from 5pm to 8pm at the Culver’s of Chelsea will benefit TimberTown Reimagined.

“We wouldn’t be where we are without the Chelsea community, so we wanted to celebrate Culver’s birthday by giving back to a worthy cause right in our backyard,” said Culver’s of Chelsea owner- operator Gerry Olinik. “We’re excited for our guests to join us on July 18 to enjoy their favorite Culver’s menu items and help us give back to the TimberTown park project in the process.”

Culver’s was originally started in Sauk City, Wisconsin, in 1984 by co-founders Craig and Lea Culver, along with Craig’s parents, George and Ruth. Four decades later, the national restaurant chain has nearly 1,000 locations across 26 states.

TimberTown Reimagined includes new play elements, improved infrastructure, and more – thanks to partnerships between the City of Chelsea, Huron Waterloo Pathway Initiative, and Washtenaw County Parks & Recreation. And with matching challenges of $100,000, organizers hope to double the opportunity.

The charitable effort is one of Culver’s three systemwide promotions taking place this month. Other highlights of the monthlong birthday celebration include the brand-new, limited-time-only Berry Happy Birthday Concrete Mixer and the 40 Years of Delicious sweepstakes, which includes daily prizes and a $40,000 cash grand prize.

Visit https://www.culvers.com/locator to find directions and contact information for the Chelsea Culver’s. For more information about Culver’s commitment to giving back to its communities through the Give Local program, visit https://www.culvers.com/about-culvers/give-local.