Curling Fest Returns to the Arctic Coliseum

Get ready to hit the ice! Curling Fest is back at Chelsea’s Arctic Coliseum. This exciting event offers a unique opportunity for participants to learn the sport of curling with guidance from experienced curlers and finish their session with a friendly scrimmage.

Whether you’re a seasoned curler or a complete beginner, all skill levels are welcome.

Event Details:

Date: March 15th, 2025

Location: The Arctic Coliseum, 501 Coliseum Dr, Chelsea, MI

Who Can Participate? Curlers must be 14 years or older.

For just $30 per person, participants will enjoy a curling session followed by an all-you-can-eat pizza, salad, and pop buffet in the upstairs banquet room at The Arctic Breakaway from 7:00 – 10:00 PM, with a perfect view of the curling action below.

Not interested in curling but still want to join in the fun? You can register for just the dinner and open skate for $15 (no curling required). Open skate is available to all ticket holders, and skate rentals will be available on-site.

Advance registration is required. Click here to secure your spot!

A special thank you to presenting sponsor, Haley Mechanical, for supporting this community event.

The Arctic Coliseum is also grateful to its incredible curling coaches, Fraser and Ann Lockhart, for sharing their expertise and passion for the sport.

Don’t miss this fun-filled evening – see you at the Coliseum!