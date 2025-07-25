July 25, 2025

Curtis International Recalls Frigidaire Minifridges Nationwide

Product Recalls

Recalls

Curtis International has initiated a nationwide recall of Frigidaire-brand minifridges due to a significant fire and burn hazard that has caused over $700,000 in reported property damage. Consumers across the United States are urged to take immediate action to prevent potential injury or further property loss.

The recall affects approximately 634,000 units, specifically the models EFMIS129, EFMIS137, EFMIS149, and EFMIS175. These minifridges, sold in various colors and sizes, were available for purchase between January 2020 and December 2023 at major retailers like Walmart and online platforms including Amazon. The refrigerators pose a risk due to internal electrical components that can short-circuit, igniting the plastic housing.

Consumers who own these models should immediately stop using the product, unplug it, and cut the power cord. Mark the unit with “Recall” using a permanent marker and dispose of it following local regulations. Affected consumers are eligible for a refund, which can be processed through the website www.recallrtr.com/minifridge or by contacting Curtis International directly at 888-727-0198. Prompt action is urged to avoid potential risks associated with these faulty units.

 

Link to original recall.

