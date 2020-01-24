Advertisement





While the Dexter swim and dive team is still one of the top D2 teams in the state, the Dreadnaughts ran into a buzz saw Thursday night as D1 second ranked Ann Arbor Pioneer dominated a tri-meet at Pioneer.

Dexter placed in the top three in just five of 12 events against Pioneer as they fell 147-36.

The Dreadnaughts took down White foe Jackson 111-69 at the tri-meet to improve to 4-0 in the SEC White.

Second place finishes went to Cole Warren in diving and Tanner Sharp the 100 back.

Advertisement

The three relay teams all finished 3rd with Pioneer taking the top two spots in each.

Sharp, Paul Schaefer, Luke Sayler, and Leo Varitek teamed in the 200 medley; Adam Hauer, Schaefer, Varitek, and Zach Norris the 200 free relay; and Stuart Bovich, Norris, Sharp, and Sayler the 400 free relay.

Fourth place finishes went to Schaefer in the 200 IM and 100 breast, and Norris the 100 free.

The Dreads will travel to Fenton Saturday for a tri-meet with Fenton and Brother Rice.