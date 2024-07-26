Dan Cooney and Friends: One Night Only Concert at The Encore 

Community News

On August 9, 2024, at 7 PM, The Encore Musical Theatre Company will host a not-to-be-missed summer concert. Featuring a great mix of music, including original songs, Broadway hits, and some fun surprises, the concert will be headlined by The Encore’s own Broadway star, Dan Cooney. He will be joined by Grammy Award-winner and Nashville singer/songwriter Chris Roberts, Broadway star Michael Eldred (Les Misérables), and few other surprise guests. It’s set to be an evening of unforgettable performances and entertainment.

Dan Cooney, a Co‐Founder and the Producing Artistic Director of The Encore, has a rich history on Broadway, with credits including MAMMA MIA, BONNIE AND CLYDE, 9 TO 5, and LES MISÉRABLES. His Off‐Broadway appearances include HEATHERS, THE THING ABOUT MEN, ONCE AROUND THE SUN, and UNDER THE BRIDGE. Cooney has toured nationally with EVITA, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, LES MISÉRABLES, THE CIVIL WAR, and HAIR (European tour). His regional performances span prestigious venues like the Kennedy Center, Signature Theatre, Paper Mill Playhouse, Ahmanson Theatre, and La Jolla Playhouse. Most recently, Cooney directed The Encore’s summer hit, OKLAHOMA!. On television, he has appeared in Chicago Med, Chicago PD, Kevin Can Wait, The Americans, Elementary, and The Following. Cooney holds an MFA from The Yale School of Drama.

Returning to The Encore to join Cooney is Chris Roberts, a Grammy Award-winning songwriter and Broadway performer who is also part of the vocal trio One Flew South. The trio’s songs have been praised in the music industry, and their single “My Kind of Beautiful” climbed the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Roberts has shared the stage with renowned artists such as Willie Nelson, Jimmy Buffet, Dave Matthews, and Neil Young. He was last seen at The Encore in TRIBUTE: SIMON & GARFUNKEL and TRIBUTE: JAMES TAYLOR, as well as an evening of music on the lobby stage with Aaron LaVigne and Dan Cooney.

Mike Eldred, who starred as “Jean Valjean” in LES MISERABLES, will make his Encore debut. Mike was also a part of the original cast of the Tony-nominated THE CIVIL WAR and the 25th anniversary tour of JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR. Eldred has released three solo CDs that have garnered critical and popular acclaim. Additionally, he is a busy vocal and performance coach and has performed as a host and a soloist in concert with many of North America’s finest symphony orchestras.

Tickets for this event are priced at $28 and are nearly sold out. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit The Encore (www.theencoretheatre.org) or call the box office at (734) 268-6200. Don’t miss this incredible evening of music and entertainment.

Images courtesy of Jessica Grové