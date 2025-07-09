July 08, 2025

Dan Cooney and Friends: The Nashville Edition – Album Release Concert at The Encore

STN Staff

Arts & CultureDexter

The Encore Musical Theatre Company will celebrate Artistic Director Dan Cooney and the release of his debut album, Never Really Gone, this Friday, July 11 at 7p.m.

This one-night-only event will bring a bit of Nashville to Dexter, with Cooney sharing original songs inspired by family, love, loss, and the personal moments that shape us. Dan will be joined by Grammy Award-winning songwriter Chris Roberts and acclaimed Nashville guitarist Pat McGrath, along with Brad Phillips, Joe Mowatt, and Jessica Grové. Together, they’ll perform and reflect on the stories behind the songs in an intimate, acoustic setting.

Best known for his work on Broadway and his leadership at The Encore, Cooney has been writing songs for years. After losing both of his parents in 2021, he turned to songwriting as a way to process his grief and celebrate the bonds of family. With the guidance and encouragement of Chris Roberts, and the support of some of Nashville’s finest musicians, Never Really Gone was born.

“Creating this EP has been a profound experience,” says Cooney. “It’s helped me grieve, reflect, and remember. I’m so grateful to Chris for walking alongside me through the process with so much generosity and heart.”

Tickets are $30 and are available at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling (734) 268-6200.

local music, The Encore

