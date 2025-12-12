DAR Offering $250,000 in Available Scholarships

In celebration of America’s 250th anniversary, DAR will award ten $25,000 scholarships in 2026 to undergraduate and graduate students majoring in American History.

This opportunity comes directly from DAR President General Ginnie Sebastian Storage, who said there is “no better way to celebrate America’s 250th anniversary than investing in the next generation of American historians.”

There are many scholarship opportunities for undergraduate and graduate students that can be considered at the https://dar.academicworks.com/ website.

Application Window

November 1, 2025 – January 31, 2026

Key Details for America 250 Scholarship

The scholarship is open to U.S. citizens majoring in American History with a 3.5 GPA or higher. The application includes a short, one-page essay on the founding of the country or the applicant’s personal volunteer service. Applications and required materials (transcripts, recommendations) must be submitted through DAR Academic Works.

Apply At

https//dar.academicworks.com/

Questions specific to the America 250 Scholarship may be directed to: [email protected]