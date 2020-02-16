Advertisement





| 2 min read | from Humane Society of Huron Valley |

Humane Society of Huron Valley | Photo: Wikimedia

February 14, 2019 (Ann Arbor, MI) – Animal Cruelty Investigators from the Humane Society of Huron Valley (HSHV) seized seven puppies, over 40 reptiles, and dozens of small mammals from Pet City Pets in Ypsilanti Township. Unfortunately, two of the seven puppies were deceased by the time investigators arrived. The animals were taken on a search warrant based on an anonymous tip alleging there were sick puppies being hidden on the premises who were not receiving veterinary care. Some of the other animals were seized based on alleged poor conditions.

HSHV has confirmed Parvovirus in the sick and recently deceased puppies. Parvovirus is a serious, painful infectious gastrointestinal disease that can be fatal — particularly without proper treatment. Other puppies may have contracted the virus but are not yet showing symptoms. Testing cannot detect illness until dogs are symptomatic. All of the puppies are currently quarantined at HSHV and are being provided with needed medical treatment and care. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

“There have been many complaints about Pet City Pets over the years. This is a terribly sad situation for all of the animals. Puppies are at risk for Parvovirus. That’s a fact. The concern here is what kind of veterinary care the puppies received, what was done to stop the spread of disease to other puppies, and what standard of care the rest of the animals were receiving,” said HSHV’s COO, Matt Schaecher.

“Pet City Pets is one of just a few pet stores still existing in Michigan. Pet stores have fallen out of favor because they nearly always source their puppies from puppy mills, and it is well known that puppy mills commit routine and systemic cruelty. Generally speaking, pretty much anytime you mix pure profit motive with animals, the result is needless animal suffering. Of course, we prefer that folks adopt and help save an innocent life, rather than buy puppies. But if you can’t find what you are looking for at a shelter, we advise going to a responsible breeder and, as always, do your homework beforehand. Seeing where and how the puppies and their parents are cared for helps avoid inadvertently supporting cruelty,” added Tanya Hilgendorf, HSHV’s CEO.

