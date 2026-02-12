Defying Gravity: A Concert Celebration of Stephen Schwartz Comes to The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Four performances only | February 19–22

The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present Defying Gravity, a concert celebrating the music of composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The program includes songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Children of Eden, and other works. The concert will be performed February 19–22 in Dexter.

The production features Chelsea Packard and Geoff Packard, who have appeared in Wicked on Broadway, along with other Broadway productions. They are joined by Jason Briggs, who recently performed in The Encore’s Bob Seger tribute concert, as well as Vanessa Dominguez, a University of Michigan senior who portrayed Elsa in The Encore’s Frozen, and Lleyton Allen, who appeared as Georg in She Loves Me during the company’s Season 17.

The concert will be accompanied by a live band led by R. MacKenzie Lewis.

“This concert is absolutely not to be missed,” says Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore Musical Theatre Company. “With music audiences know and love—especially from Wicked—and artists who have lived these roles on Broadway, Defying Gravity offers something truly special. It’s rare, electric, and exactly the kind of intimate Broadway-caliber experience that defines The Encore.”

Defying Gravity will be performed February 19–22, 2026, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Location: The Encore Musical Theatre, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130

Tickets: $34–$56. Available at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling 734-268-6200 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and two hours prior to performances.