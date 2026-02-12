February 12, 2026

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Defying Gravity: A Concert Celebration of Stephen Schwartz Comes to The Encore Musical Theatre Company

STN Staff

Arts & CultureDexter

Defying Gravity: A Concert Celebration of Stephen Schwartz Comes to The Encore Musical Theatre Company

Four performances only | February 19–22

The Encore Musical Theatre Company will present Defying Gravity, a concert celebrating the music of composer and lyricist Stephen Schwartz. The program includes songs from Wicked, Pippin, Godspell, Children of Eden, and other works. The concert will be performed February 19–22 in Dexter.

The production features Chelsea Packard and Geoff Packard, who have appeared in Wicked on Broadway, along with other Broadway productions. They are joined by Jason Briggs, who recently performed in The Encore’s Bob Seger tribute concert, as well as Vanessa Dominguez, a University of Michigan senior who portrayed Elsa in The Encore’s Frozen, and Lleyton Allen, who appeared as Georg in She Loves Me during the company’s Season 17.

The concert will be accompanied by a live band led by R. MacKenzie Lewis.

“This concert is absolutely not to be missed,” says Dan Cooney, Artistic Director of The Encore Musical Theatre Company. “With music audiences know and love—especially from Wicked—and artists who have lived these roles on Broadway, Defying Gravity offers something truly special. It’s rare, electric, and exactly the kind of intimate Broadway-caliber experience that defines The Encore.”

Defying Gravity will be performed February 19–22, 2026, with shows Thursday through Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m.

Location: The Encore Musical Theatre, 7714 Ann Arbor Street, Dexter, MI 48130
Tickets: $34–$56. Available at www.theencoretheatre.org or by calling 734-268-6200 Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and two hours prior to performances.

Banner Ad - 1140x220 - UpWork

Latest articles

Defying Gravity: A Concert Celebration of Stephen Schwartz Comes to The Encore Musical Theatre Company

STN Staff

Saline Twp Board Addresses Data Center, Road Projects at Feb. 11 Meeting

Steven Sheldon

Square Ad - 300x300 - LegalZoom
Square Ad - 300x300 - TaxAct

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event

Submit a Veterans Day Tribute

Click Here
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2026 The Suntimes News

WP2Social Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com