April 04, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Submit An Event
senior citizens browsing craft tables in a gymnasium

STN Staff

Saline

Dementia Friendly Saline Announces 2nd Annual Best Life Spring Fair

dementia, Dementia Friendly Saline

Dementia Friendly Saline will host its 2nd Annual Best Life Spring Fair on Saturday, May 17th from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Liberty School in Saline. This free event celebrates people with dementia living their best lives, while providing fun and education to the whole community.

The event will feature educational presentations from dementia care experts who will share practical caregiving tips and strategies. Frequently asked questions like “How do I get help at home?” and “When should we start looking into residential care?” will be addressed. Free respite care will be available, ensuring everyone can fully participate in the day’s events.

Last year’s Caregiver Discussion Panel was highly successful, prompting organizers to expand educational offerings while maintaining fun elements that create a welcoming atmosphere for all attendees.

Live music will be provided, with performances by local favorites including Cat Canyon, Mary and the Huz-band, and more. A dedicated dance floor invites attendees to show off their best moves. Visitors can browse handcrafted items from local artists at the Art and Craft Sale.

“We encourage the whole community, regardless of your connection to dementia, to come support our Craft Sale and these wonderful artists. Even though this event is curated for people living with dementia, EVERYONE is welcome, because people with dementia are a part of, not apart from, our community,” said Chelsea, Director of Programming for Dementia Friendly Saline.

Event highlights include:

· Educational presentations for dementia caregivers

· Live music with a dance floor featuring local musicians

· Dementia-friendly art and craft sale

· Free on-site respite care

· Vendor/expo area with older-adult and dementia related organizations

The Best Life Spring Fair aims to create a supportive environment where families dealing with dementia can learn and connect, and where the whole community can have fun and learn how to be friendlier to our neighbors on the dementia journey.

For more information, including the full schedule of events, visit www.dfsaline.org/events

Latest articles

Chelsea City Council Approves Pierce Park Grant Application

Matt Rosentreter

City of Dexter: Notice of Grass and Weed Control Ordinance

STN Staff

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
+1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News