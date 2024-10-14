Dementia Friendly Saline+ Wins Governor’s Service Award

Saline’s efforts to create a more inclusive and supportive community for those living with dementia have been recognized with the prestigious 2024 Governor’s Service Award. The initiative, Dementia Friendly Saline+, was honored with this distinction for its outstanding contributions to the health and well-being of individuals with dementia and their caregivers.

“Dementia Friendly Saline+ is proud to be in the distinguished company of other organizations in Michigan working to help their communities,” says Jim Mangi, Founder of Dementia Friendly Saline+. “We are grateful to Governor Whitmer for recognizing the importance of our work to help the growing numbers of persons dealing with dementia to live their best lives in Saline and other communities throughout Michigan.”

The Governor’s Service Awards celebrate organizations and individuals who have demonstrated exceptional service and commitment to improving Michigan’s communities. These awards highlight projects that go beyond the ordinary to make lasting positive changes, particularly for underserved or vulnerable populations.

Dementia Friendly Saline+ is a community-driven effort that seeks to increase awareness, education, and support for those affected by dementia in Saline. This initiative brings together local businesses, organizations, caregivers, and residents to create an environment that is understanding and accommodating for people with dementia. Through specialized training programs, educational events, and community collaborations, Dementia Friendly Saline helps ensure that individuals with dementia and their caregivers feel respected, supported, and included in all aspects of community life.

“Dementia Friendly Saline+ offers an expanding list of awareness, education and support programs, and we are reaching ever further beyond Saline to help persons with dementia and their caregivers live in their communities with less difficulty and more enjoyment, because persons with dementia are a part of, not apart from, the community,” says Mangi.

Key to its success has been its outreach and partnerships, providing not only resources but also fostering a sense of belonging for families navigating the challenges of dementia. The initiative’s goal is to make Saline a model of compassion and accessibility, offering practical tools and strategies to enhance daily life for those affected by the condition.

The 2024 Governor’s Service Awards ceremony will take place on Monday, November 4, 2024, in Lansing. This event will honor all award recipients, including Dementia Friendly Saline, for their exceptional service and contributions to Michigan communities.

Visit dfsaline.org to learn more about Dementia Friendly Saline+.

For those interested in seeing the complete list of 2024 Governor’s Service Award winners, visit Governor’s Service Award Winners (https://tinyurl.com/bdfzf2nk)