January 06, 2026

Dense Fog Advisory Issued Until 9PM for Washtenaw County

A Dense Fog Advisory with moderate severity has been issued for Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw, Wayne, Lenawee, and Monroe counties in southeast Michigan, effective immediately until 9:00 PM EST tonight. Drivers should exercise caution as visibility is expected to drop to one quarter to one half mile, creating hazardous travel conditions.

* WHAT…Visibility one quarter to one half mile in dense fog.

* WHERE…A portion of southeast Michigan.

* WHEN…Until 9 PM EST this evening.

* IMPACTS…Low visibility could make driving conditions hazardous.

