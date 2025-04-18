April 18, 2025

Lonnie Huhman

DexterEducation

Department of Education Grant Helping Dexter Community Schools

Dexter Community Schools, egle, Filter First/Healthy Hydration Grant, Michigan Department of Education

With a big boost from a Michigan Department of Education grant, Dexter Community Schools are getting an upgrade in its filtered water bottle-filling stations at every school building.

The DCS Board of Education approved a contract at its April 14 meeting that will use the grant for this district-wide upgrade. The school district awarded the filter upgrades contract to John Darr Mechanical for $163,651.82 with a 15 percent contingency of $24,547.78 for a total amount not to exceed $188,199.59 with funds coming from the Filter First/Healthy Hydration Grant.

This grant is offered by the Michigan Department of Education (MDE) and provides funding for upgrades to filtered water bottle-filling stations at every school building, including Jenkins Early Childhood Center, Bates School, the Louie Ceriani Building, and the transportation building.

DCS applied for the grant, which is a competitive federal grant, and was awarded $396,745.

According to the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), the Filter First – Healthy Hydration program goal is to reduce childhood exposure to lead in drinking water at schools and licensed child care centers by requiring installation, maintenance, and testing of filters certified to reduce lead at the point of water consumption.

EGLE said, “The Michigan state legislature appropriated $50 million in federal funding to reimburse districts, nonpublic schools, and licensed child care centers for the 1-time acquisition/installation of filtered bottle-filling stations, tap-mounted water filters, water filter pitchers, or universal cartridge water filters featuring molded collars for the purpose of filtering organic and synthetic materials and chemicals from drinking water in locations of need. Grant awards will be based on priority scoring.”

This grant application is a joint effort between EGLE and MDE. EGLE is administering the Filter First – Healthy Hydration requirements and funding approvals, while MDE is administering the aspects of the GEMS/MARS platform and final distribution notification of the award reimbursement.

Photo: Filtered water fountain and bottle filling station in a school, courtesy of EGLE

