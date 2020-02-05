Advertisement





Coming off its biggest win of the season over rival Chelsea Friday night the Dexter basketball team struggled, but still came away with a 54-46 win over Tecumseh Tuesday night.

Part of the reason for the struggles for the Dreads Tuesday night was due to some of the players battling illness bug, but they battled through it.

Colin Parachek scored five first quarter points to give the Dreadnaughts a 16-11 lead, but the Indians rallied in the second to tie the game at 25 at the break.

Dexter came to life in the third behind sophomore Cal Bavineau who scored nine in the quarter to as the Dreadnaughts outscored Tecumseh 13-6 to take a 38-31 lead after three.

Advertisement

Marco Lucchesi and Aidan Dexter helped seal the win in the fourth with five points each as Dexter held on for the win.

“It wasn’t pretty but our guys battled through some internal adversity and overcame the cold/flu bug that’s going around to grind out the win,” Coach Jason Rushton said.

Bavineau had a big game with 11 points, seven assists, and five steals to lead the Dreads.

Bobby Pnacek, Dexter, and Parachek scored eight each with Parachek grabbing seven boards, while Lucchesi and Brennan Parachek scored seven each, while Parachek grabbed six rebounds. Ryan Trinkle added four points and Kellen Porter one.

The Dreadnaughts improved to 5-3 in the SEC White and 8-4 overall. They host Adrian Friday night at 7:00.