| 3 min read | by Doug Marrin |

During the month of January, there were 194 calls for service (including traffic stops). Deputies conducted 98 traffic stops during this time with 37 citations issued.

Noteworthy events in Dexter Township during last month include:

On January 7, 2020, a resident in the 9000 block of Glenbrook Road reported a number of items stolen from their home. The items went missing sometime between 12/21/19 and 01/02/20. The home has been unoccupied and is up for sale. There were no signs of forced entry. There is a key box on the door for realtors and the house had been shown several times during the time period that the items went missing. The missing items include pottery, a tea set, towels, and other similar household goods. There are currently no leads in this incident.

On January 10, 2020, deputies initiated a proactive traffic stop on a vehicle on Dexter Pinckney Road near Fleming Road. The traffic stop resulted in the driver being arrested for drunk driving. The driver is a 35-year-old Pinckney resident who was transported to the Washtenaw County Jail, the investigation has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor for authorization.

On 01/26/20 deputies were dispatched to the 6000 block of Stofer Road reference a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle was located and stopped on Stofer Court. The driver, a 55-year-old male Dexter Township resident who used to live in the community, was subsequently arrested for drunk driving. The investigation has been forwarded to the Washtenaw County Prosecutor for authorization.



















