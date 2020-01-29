Advertisement





Mykala Mortgage Planning Has The Cure for Cabin Fever

Warm up with family and friends during the 12th Annual Chocolate Extravaganza on February 8 in a Mykala Mortgage Planning Home Dome at Palmer Commons in downtown Chelsea. Reservations are available at www.mykalamortgage.com/home-dome. All proceeds benefit the Chelsea Area Chamber of Commerce and Faith in Action.

“We know how long and dreary the middle of a Michigan winter can be, so we came up with a fun solution: The Mykala Mortgage Planning Home Dome,” said business owner Jon Mykala.

The clear igloo structure will be furnished and can accommodate up to 6 guests. “You can sit back and relax, play a board game, or just people watch from inside one of the two Home Domes. I recommend you act fast because reservations are limited and will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.” said Mykala.

The 50 minute Home Dome reservation includes a free large cheese or pepperoni pizza and a S’More dessert pizza, compliments of Thompson’s Pizza.

In lieu of rental fees, Mykala asks that guests consider donations during check-in. All proceeds will be donated to the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce and Faith In Action to benefit those in need of assistance with their winter heating bills.

For more information, or to reserve a Home Dome, visit www.mykalamortgage.com/home-dome or call Jon Mykala at 734-433-0922.