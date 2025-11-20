Dewey School Hosts Historical “Christmas on The Farm”

Waterloo Farm Museum and Dewey School will host a historical, holiday-themed tour on Dec. 6-7 from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. at 13493 Waterloo Munith Rd., Grass Lake.

The re-creation of traditions will include tours of the farmhouse, the authentic log house, and eight outbuildings. Hand-decorated greens, home-made baked goods, and gift items will be available for purchase. Live music will be offered, along with concessions.

Grounds admission is $5 for adults, $4 for seniors (62+), $2 for children age 5 to 12. Children under 5 and WAHS members are free.

Long ago days on a Michigan farm will be brought to life as singers and musicians perform traditional holiday melodies. Visitors will also be welcomed into the log house by a family preparing Christmas dinner. The Gift Shop will offer items for sale, and a blacksmith will be working in the forge.

Those interested in signing up as vendors can sign up at [email protected]