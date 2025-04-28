Dexter 2025 Bond Proposal Up For Vote

On May 6 Dexter residents will be able to vote on the 2025 Bond Proposal put forward by a collaboration of local community members, students and Dexter Community Schools staff.

The bond will be used to improve the infrastructure of the school district’s buildings, including restroom and playground upgrades, new musical instruments for students and improvements for arts and athletic departments, among other plans.

“This bond is built on careful, conservative financial planning,” Superintendent Chris Timmis said. “It has been endorsed by the district’s bond counsel, financial advisors, and approved by the Michigan Department of Treasury.”

Timmis points out bond funds are restricted to usages such as transportation, technology and facility and safety upgrades.

“Dexter Community Schools is proud of its tradition of transparency and accountability,” Timmis said.

According to Dexter Community Schools, the bond would have “an estimated zero net increase” of the current tax rate and is comparable to local districts’ millage rates.

Graphic provided by Dexter Community Schools

Further information can be found at https://www.dexterschools.org/2025-bond.