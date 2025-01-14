January 14, 2025 Donate
Dexter: Accepting Letters to Fill Council Vacancy

CITY OF DEXTER

NOTICE OF ACCEPTANCE OF LETTERS OF INTENT

TO FILL CITY COUNCIL VACANCY

The City of Dexter is seeking candidates interested in serving as a City Council Member.

The City of Dexter has been notified that a Dexter City Council Member position has been vacated. City Council is required by City Charter to select a resident to fill the vacancy until the next regular City Council election in November 2026.

The City Council Member position is a non-partisan position, and candidates must meet the following qualifications to hold City Office:
– Must be a resident of the City of Dexter for a minimum of one year.
– Must be at least 18 years of age.

Interested candidates are asked to provide a Letter of Intent, which includes the candidate’s name, address, contact information, and a description of their interest in the position. Letters of Intent should be submitted to Justin Breyer, City Manager, no later than 3:00 pm on Monday, January 27, 2025. Letters of Intent may be submitted by e-mail to Jbreyer@Dextermi.gov, or mail/deliver to City Hall, 3515 Broad St., Dexter, MI 48130.

