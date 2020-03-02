Advertisement





NOTICE OF PUBLIC ACCURACY TEST

FOR THE ELECTION TO BE HELD ON

TUESDAY, MARCH 10, 2020

FOR THE CITY OF DEXTER

To the qualified electors of the City of Dexter, Washtenaw County, Michigan:

Notice is hereby given that a Public Accuracy Test for the Hart IntercivicScanners to be used for the Election scheduled for Tuesday, March 10, 2020, will be conducted on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. EST at the City Offices, 8123 Main St., 2nd Floor, Dexter, MI 48130. The Public Accuracy Test is conducted to demonstrate that the voting system used to count the votes cast at the election meets the requirements of the law. For more information, please contact the City of Dexter at (734) 580-2234 or Jbreyer@dextermi.gov.