Dexter All Stars Dance Team Wins National Championship

Edge All Stars Dance Team, from Dexter’s Dancers Edge, has returned from Florida as UDA All Star National Champions! The Senior Edge All Stars won the 1st place National Title in the Senior Pom Small division against 10 other teams at ESPN Wide World Sports Complex in Disney World March 8th & 9th. The team competed in semi-finals on Friday, and finals on Saturday performing both of their dances 2 times.

The team started out semi-finals on Friday with an impressive full 5-point lead over the next team Masters Upper Level in the Pom division. Edge All Stars held onto that lead in finals, finishing with a program best 1st place National Title finish. The Edge All Stars also brought home a 2nd place, silver medal finish in the Senior Contemporary/Lyrical Small division. This is the first year the team has competed in that division and were very proud to place 2nd and represent Dexter and surrounding areas. Members of this team include students from Milan, Ann Arbor, Dexter and Saline.

Edge All Stars Dance Team has been competing for 5 years and this was their 4th trip to the Nationals stage. Some of the original members are now seniors in high school and graduating. The team is made up of 10 seniors, 2 juniors and 1 freshman. This National Title win was a dream come true for the girls led by Coaches Jena Davenport and Mackenzie Dubey. Edge All Stars have been working on these dances since the summer of ’24 and they finally got their chance to put them on the Nationals Stage at ESPN and clench the wins!