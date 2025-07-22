July 21, 2025

Help keep local news alive—donate to support our community reporting!Donate

Sign up
Log in

Dexter Alum Lily Witte Qualifies for Diving World Championships

Mike Williamson

DexterSports

Dexter Alum Lily Witte Qualifies for Diving World Championships

Cover Photo- Lily Witte (left) finished second in the 3-meter diving at the USA Spring Nationals. Courtesy of USA Diving

Dexter High School graduate continues to do amazing things on the diving board after qualifying for the Aquatic World Championships for Team USA.

The World championships will take part in Singapore at the end of July. She is currently at the National training camp at Stanford University before heading to Singapore.

Witte qualified for the World Championships in two events for Team USA and is just one of three divers to do so.

She attended USA Spring Nationals and paired with Bailee Sturgill to win the 3-meter Synchronized diving title.

Witte was also runner-up in the 3-meter diving individual event and qualified for Team USA.

After claiming four Division 2 state diving titles for Dexter, Witte moved on to Indiana University where she just finished her sophomore season for the Hoosiers.

She is studying computer Science at IU and is carrying a 4.0 GPA after two years.

Witte will have two other Hoosier teammates joining her at the World Championships, including roommate Ella Roselli in the 10-meter platform.

The Aquatic Worls Championships are held every other year opposite of the Summer Olympics.

Latest articles

Dexter Alum Lily Witte Qualifies for Diving World Championships

Mike Williamson

Michigan Stage’s Waitress Review: A Mixed Bag of Talent and Tone

STN Staff

Square Ad - 300x300 - Chic Boutique
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Painting
Square Ad - 300x300 - Ride the Wave Bus
Square Ad - 300x300 - Tribble Pressure Washing

UPCOMING EVENTS

View Calendar
Add Event
The Sun Times News Logo

The Sun Times News is the hub of the most useful information in Chelsea, Dexter, Milan, and Saline.

Map pin icon 8123 Main St Suite 200 Dexter, MI 48130
Phone icon +1 (734) 268-6269

How to Submit

Useful Links

Subscribe

Subscribe to our free daily newsletter to stay on top of all the local news.

Copyright © 2025 The Suntimes News