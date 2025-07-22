Dexter Alum Lily Witte Qualifies for Diving World Championships

Cover Photo- Lily Witte (left) finished second in the 3-meter diving at the USA Spring Nationals. Courtesy of USA Diving

Dexter High School graduate continues to do amazing things on the diving board after qualifying for the Aquatic World Championships for Team USA.

The World championships will take part in Singapore at the end of July. She is currently at the National training camp at Stanford University before heading to Singapore.

Witte qualified for the World Championships in two events for Team USA and is just one of three divers to do so.

She attended USA Spring Nationals and paired with Bailee Sturgill to win the 3-meter Synchronized diving title.

Witte was also runner-up in the 3-meter diving individual event and qualified for Team USA.

After claiming four Division 2 state diving titles for Dexter, Witte moved on to Indiana University where she just finished her sophomore season for the Hoosiers.

She is studying computer Science at IU and is carrying a 4.0 GPA after two years.

Witte will have two other Hoosier teammates joining her at the World Championships, including roommate Ella Roselli in the 10-meter platform.

The Aquatic Worls Championships are held every other year opposite of the Summer Olympics.