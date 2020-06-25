Advertisement

| 1 min read | by Lonnie Huhman, lhuhman@thesuntimesnews.com |

The Dexter Area Fire Department responded to a possible drowning and cardiac arrest at Half Moon Lake on Wednesday night.

DAFD Fire Chief Robert Smith said both the Dexter department and Chelsea Area Fire Authority responded to the lake, which is off of Hankerd Road.

Smith said when they arrived the individual was on shore with care being given. He said the DAFD and CAFA arrived simultaneously and provided care.

Advertisement

“The individual was transported with CPR being administered,” Smith of the call that had them going out to the lake at 9:15 p.m.

Smith said the person was an adult man, but he could not give any other details.

The man was transported to the University of Michigan hospital for a heart attack.

In describing the response, Smith said both fire departments generally respond to this area due to its remoteness. He said fire has responsibility for Rescue and EMS activities, but added that the County Sheriff has legal jurisdiction over all open water related incidents in the state of Michigan.

For the incident on June 24, Smith said Huron Metroparks Security was also on scene as well as the Michigan State Police.