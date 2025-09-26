Dexter Council Weighs Annexation, Eyes New Well Site

PHOTO: View looking south from the corner of Wellington and Carrington drives in the Dexter Crossing neighborhood. The proposed development would occupy the open land beyond the pavement, adjacent to this residential area. Photo: Google Street View.

The Dexter City Council this week considered a resolution to support the annexation of 45 acres of land south of the Dexter Crossing neighborhood in Scio Township. The request, submitted by Baker Road Land Holdings LLC, could bring the property, commonly known as the Sloan-Kingsley parcel, into the city for potential residential development.

But for the council, the central question was water.

Mayor Shawn Keough explained that one of the main attractions of the annexation is the possibility of a new municipal well on the site. “Back in the earlier part of the year, we received preliminary indication that there is a working well, or the ability to have working well on that property,” Keough said. “We noticed some things about the well that we liked, i.e. the capacity [and] the water quality is there sufficient to have drinking water.”

The proposed well on the Sloan-Kingsley property could give Dexter an important boost to its water supply. Tests show it can produce up to 800 gallons per minute, which is a strong output for a municipal well and would add flexibility to the city’s system to support both current residents and future growth, while also providing a backup in case of problems with existing wells. The water would need treatment to remove naturally occurring arsenic and iron, but once filtered, it could become a reliable source that strengthens Dexter’s long-term water security.

Keough said the well could be a long-term benefit to the city. “As long as our residents drink well water and we provide water from wells, we are sort of in the business to be looking for wells and for water, and I can’t help but ignore that. There’s an opportunity here to really solidify our water system. It gives us a lot of flexibility.”

The mayor acknowledged that many other issues, traffic, housing density, and style of homes, remain unsettled. But he urged the council to see the water supply as a potential advantage.

Keough also pointed to the state’s recent review of the aquifer tests. Referencing a letter from Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE), he noted, “EGLE understands that the possibility of the city of Dexter taking ownership as well is being explored. I think that’s an open invitation to have a meeting with EGLE… to talk about how that might work.”

He added that such a meeting could help resolve unanswered technical questions, such as well isolation distances and water quality standards.

While no decision was made on the annexation resolution, the council agreed to continue discussions. City Manager Justin Breyer said he would arrange a meeting with EGLE, the city, and landowner Dave Lutton to address outstanding questions about the proposed well.